Every flag tells a story: Maryville commemorates veterans with a field of honor

Flags were placed near Maryville College's practice field and flown in formation. Each flag represented a veteran.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — On Maryville College's campus Saturday afternoon, every flag told a story. They represented a person who served in the military, and around 100 were placed to create a Field of Honor.

The field was hosted by the Volunteer State Honor Guard. Officials with the organization said they conduct around 300 funerals a year, commemorating people who served in almost all branches of the military.

"Our organization, Operation Honor Guard, most of them are in their 70s and 80," said Keith Kregel, who works with the honor guard. "So I'm imploring some of you younger veterans out there, please come and join our worthy cause because someday, someone will be standing there for you."

The Field of Honor was open to everyone free of charge, but people could donate to support the ones who hosted it. It cost $40 and money went to support programs run by the Volunteer State Honor Guard.

People who chose to dedicate a flag on the field could also have it sent to them.

Organizers also said that the field was meant to help families and other veterans heal from losing loved ones or heal from any other kind of trauma. Over the past 20 years, officials with Healing Field which helps people create events like this, said they helped more than 1,000 organizations host a flag display.