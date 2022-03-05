Knox Co. Primary Election: Spangler posts large lead in sheriff race after early results

Some of the biggest primary elections in Knox County include ones for sheriff, chancellor and for mayor.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — It's election time in Tennessee!

Tuesday's primary elections decided which candidates will run with the support of either the Democratic and Republican parties in the August 4 general election. Some races also sealed in who will lead certain county positions that will be uncontested during the general election, such as Knox County Sheriff.

Around 20% of voters in Knox County stopped by a polling location in this year's primary elections, according to the county election commission. Around 7% of voters in the county cast a ballot during the early voting period.

Most of the major races in the county are listed below.

Knox County Sheriff

One of the biggest elections was between incumbent Sheriff Tom Spangler and former sheriff Jimmy "J.J." Jones in the Republican primary for Knox County Sheriff. With no Democratic candidates running in that party's primary election, the winner of Tuesday's election would effectively go on to serve as sheriff of Knox County for four more years after the August general election.

Jimmy "J.J." Jones was the county's former sheriff before Spangler was elected in 2018 and sworn in that September.

After early voting results dropped, Spangler held onto around 71% of the votes -- declaring victory shortly after due to the wide margin. As of 9:20 p.m. with 18% of precincts reporting, Spangler held onto that wide lead.

“I can’t be thankful enough to the voters. They are giving me four more years to run the Knox County Sheriff’s Office,” he said.

Spangler said one of his top priorities for the next four years will be recruiting and retaining deputies, saying the county needs to remain competitive with other departments across the country.

"We’re in a bidding war right now," he said.

Democratic Primary for Knox County Mayor

Incumbent Mayor of Knox County Glenn Jacobs ran unopposed on the Republican primary ballot. However, three Democrats ran for a chance to face him in the August general election — Bob Fischer, Tyler Givens and Debbie Helsley.

Helsey raised around $14,000 for her race, spending around $8,400 on her campaign. Meanwhile, Givens raised only $1,030 according to county data but spent around $4,300 on his campaign.

Fischer neither spent nor raised any money, according to an April statement.

Helsey held onto around 75% of the votes with 18% of precincts reporting.

Knox County Chancellor

The winner of this race would serve in the county's Chancery Court, serving in the Sixth District. Two of the court's three judges ran unopposed in Tuesday's election: John F. Weaver and Christopher D. Heagerty.

However, three people ran for a single spot on the court. They included Richard "Bud" Armstrong, R. Deno Cole, and Clarence E. "Eddie" Pridemore Jr.

Chancery courts handle a variety of issues that can include lawsuits, contract disputes, injunction applications and name changes. Some issues, like divorces or workers' compensation cases, can be heard in either chancery or circuit court.

Richard "Bud" Armstrong held onto around 52% of the votes with 18% of precincts reporting.

GOP Primary for Knox Co. Commission At-Large Seat 11

Kim Fraizer and Devin Driscoll faced off in the Republican primary for an open seat on Knox County Commission.

The Democratic candidate, Vivian Shipe, ran unopposed in her primary race. She will face the winner of Tuesday's election in August.

Justin Biggs, who currently fills the commission seat, is instead running to be the next Knox County Trustee.

With 18% of precincts reporting, Fraizer held onto a lead with 56% of the vote.

GOP Primary for Knox County Trustee

Justin Biggs and Richard Jacobs each ran to be the Republican candidate for Knox County Trustee. They will face Dave "Caz" Cazalet in August, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary election.

Ed Shouse, the current Knox County Trustee, was term-limited and could not seek reelection after serving two terms.

With 18% of precincts reporting, Biggs held onto the lead with neatly 57% of the vote.

Democratic Primary for Board of Education District 1

With no Republican candidates running in the primary, John Butler and Charles Frazier ran in the Democratic primary. This is the first year that school board elections are partisan in Tennessee after a state law allowed people to run with the support of political parties.

With 18% of precincts reporting, Butler held onto the lead with 58% of the vote.

Republican Primary for Board of Education District 9 — Kristi Kristy

Phil King ran against incumbent Kristi Kristy to be the Republican candidate in District 9 of the Board of Education. Whoever wins the primary will face Annabel Henley in August, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Kristi Kristy got around 64% of the votes with 18% of precincts reporting.

Republican Primary for Board of Education District 7

Sherri Garrett and Steve Triplett faced each other for the Republican ticket for District 7 of the Knox County Board of Education. No Democratic candidate ran in the primary elections.

Several candidates also plan to run for several Board of Education seats independently of any political party during the August general election.