Knox County Commission to discuss Juneteenth, new elementary school at next meeting

The commission released the agenda Wednesday for its next meeting on July 26.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Resolutions, proposals and requests are piling up for the Knox County Commission. They released their agenda for the next commission meeting this week.

One of the major items on the agenda includes a proposal to build a new elementary school in the northwest area of Knox County. Officials said that the project could cost $24,220,250 and that funding for it would come from the county's Capital Plan funds.

According to records, officials expect to have construction done in 2023. Information about when it would be open to students was not immediately available.

The commission will also consider an ordinance that would add Juneteenth National Independence Day to the list of holidays observed by county employees. It will be the first reading of the proposal.

They will also consider an ordinance that would prohibit smoking and vaping on county-owned public parks, playgrounds, greenways and any other public areas accessible by youth. It will also be the first reading of the proposal.

The commission is also expected to discuss the Civility Code in the commission's rules, as well as the memorandum of understanding between the Knoxville Police Department and Knox County Schools.