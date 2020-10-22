Morristown Police: Stealing and vandalizing political signs can result in fines or jail time

Police are reminding people that stealing or vandalizing campaign signs can result in 48 hours of jail time and fines.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Campaign signs are coloring roadsides and front yards across Tennessee as Election Day approaches. Morristown Police said that the more signs that are put up, the more reports they receive of thefts and vandalism.

Police are reminding people that they can face fines or even jail time for stealing and vandalizing campaign signs. Officials said that theft of an item under $1,000 can result in 48 hours of jail time, along with fines and court costs. Vandalism can carry a penalty of probation or fines, officials said.

Morristown police said they investigate reports involving political signs the same as other thefts and vandalisms.