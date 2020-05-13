NASHVILLE, Tenn. — State wildlife officials are set to meet online this week to name a new executive director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission is scheduled to meet Friday to name a replacement for TWRA executive director Ed Carter. Agency officials said in a news release Tuesday that Carter has announced his retirement. It is effective at the end of May.

Commission chairman Kurt Holbert says the state is “managing new challenges” with wildlife management, such as chronic wasting disease in deer and Asian carp.

This story was originally reported by the Associated Press

