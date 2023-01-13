'It’s special, man' | Chris Lofton excited for his jersey retirement at Tennessee

The legendary Vol will have his iconic No. 5 jersey retired inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday when Tennessee hosts Kentucky.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was a four-year career that will live in Southeastern Conference record books forever.

Chris Lofton, one of the most prolific shooters in college basketball history, will be honored for that career this Saturday when Tennessee hosts Kentucky inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

“It’s special, man. It’s a special feeling that I get to share with my close family and friends, Vol nation," Lofton said. "It’s a special experience. I’m excited about it.”

His senior season was 2007-2008, but his record of career made three-pointers made remains untouched in the SEC record books. He also holds the record for most three-pointers made in a game, season and career at Tennessee.

He hit so many big shots. Some of the most memorable were in his junior season when he launched a three-pointer over now NBA star Kevin Durant to give the Vols a one-point lead with 18 seconds to go in regulation. Lofton scored 35 points in that game and led the Vols to a thrilling overtime win.

Later that season he hit a game-winner against Winthrop in the NCAA Tournament.

“I live for those moments, taking big shots and making big shots," Lofton said.

Lofton was pretty much unstoppable on the court. He was diagnosed with cancer after his junior season, but the disease couldn’t keep him off the court for his senior year.

His will and toughness inspired many.

“For me, the best part is knowing that I helped people," Lofton said. "People give me messages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter all the time about how they’re going through some health issues and appreciate my story of how I stayed strong. For me, to know that I helped people in times of need, that’s all I needed to hear.”

When Lofton is honored this Saturday for all his accomplishments and what he has meant to this program even after he left, many will reflect on his legacy— including quite a few of his family and friends.

“Oh, I’ve got a lot. Close to 200 people," Lofton said. "It should be fun.”

His former head coach at Tennessee, Bruce Pearl, won't be there but is proud of Lofton and this moment.

"We had number five and the other team didn't. He made all the difference in the world," Peal said. "None of us will ever forget that he outlived cancer, that he fought it heroically and he was an inspiration to so many people."

Current head coach Rick Barnes who coached against Lofton in that famous Tennessee vs. Texas game talked about the legacy Lofton has left on the Vols.

"We all should be excited for Chris. I've never met anyone who can say one bad thing about Chris," Barnes said. "I don't know of any era who doesn't love him because of the way he loves this place."

Current players see Lofton as the perfect role model—both as a player and as a leader.

"He's the greatest shooter in college basketball ever in my opinion," Tennessee guard/forward Josiah-Jordan James said. "The people of Tennessee and Vol nation love him for good reason. He's a great guy and I learned that if I try and emulate him on and off the court then my legacy will be left right where it needs to be."

Lofton said he doesn’t know how he will react when his jersey goes in the rafters and thunderous applause comes down. He does know this—he’s so thankful for everything.

“This is definitely going to be emotional," Lofton said. "The support and love Tennessee nation has given me through the years and every step of the way. The best four years of my life were at the University of Tennessee. I loved it. I bleed orange. It’s going to be a special moment.”

Lofton will have his jersey retired during halftime of the game between No. 5 Tennessee and Kentucky. Tip-off is at noon and the game will be broadcasted on ESPN.