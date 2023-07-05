x
Tennessee guard B.J. Edwards enters the transfer portal

Edwards is a Knoxville native and played at Knoxville Catholic High School before playing one season with the Vols. He appeared in 14 games this past season.
Credit: AP
Tennessee guard B.J. Edwards laughs during practice before a Sweet 16 college basketball game at the NCAA East Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball guard B.J. Edwards has entered the transfer portal, according to the team.

He played one season with the Vols appearing in 14 games and averaging 1.2 points per game.

Edwards is a Knoxville native and attended Knoxville Catholic High School. In his senior season, he led the team to the Division II-AA state title game averaging 20.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game. He was a Mr. Basketball finalist.

He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. The most minutes he saw in a game as a Vol was 10 minutes against South Carolina on Feb. 25.    

