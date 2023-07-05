Tennessee guard B.J. Edwards enters the transfer portal

Edwards is a Knoxville native and played at Knoxville Catholic High School before playing one season with the Vols. He appeared in 14 games this past season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball guard B.J. Edwards has entered the transfer portal, according to the team.

He played one season with the Vols appearing in 14 games and averaging 1.2 points per game.

Edwards is a Knoxville native and attended Knoxville Catholic High School. In his senior season, he led the team to the Division II-AA state title game averaging 20.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game. He was a Mr. Basketball finalist.