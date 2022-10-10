Vanishing Tweets: Yes, College GameDay is still coming to Knoxville this weekend

People on Twitter fired up the rumor mill after the College GameDay account deleted a tweet mentioning its return to Knoxville this weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chill out, Twitter! A deleted tweet somehow sparked up a wave of rumors Monday that ESPN's College GameDay wasn't coming back to Knoxville this weekend.

The college football road show is most definitely coming to Knoxville. The University of Tennessee Athletics Department and ESPN both confirmed the show is still on for Saturday when the Vols take on Alabama.

The show's Kirk Herbstreit even had to step in Monday after Twitter rumors started getting out of hand.

"Just wanted to let people know College GameDay is 1000% coming to Knoxville this weekend-we are fired up to come back to town- our ENTIRE crew can’t wait to get there and give this game the love and hype it deserves-see ya in Knoxville this weekend!" he tweeted late Monday.

As for what happened, it appears ESPN took down a tweet mentioning the show would be coming back to Knoxville for a second time this season. People then started spreading rumors the Knoxville trip was off.

Herbstreit said he thinks the deleted tweet had to pulled because of a copyright issue with the music or video attached to it. On Tuesday morning, the College GameDay account put up another tweet saying it will be live from Knoxville on Saturday.

We can't wait to be back in Knoxville this weekend for a top-10 showdown! 🍊 @AlabamaFTBL | @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/0kPhyNqixm — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 11, 2022