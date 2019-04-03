KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols' reserve forward Mimi Collins was named the SEC Women's Basketball Freshman of the Week after her first career start on Sunday against Ole Miss.

Collins picked up the first such honor of her career. She is the second Lady Vol rookie to be recognized, following in the footsteps of Zaay Green (Dec. 4 & Jan. 29).

The 6-foot-3 standout from Waldorf, Md., averaged 11.5 points and 3.0 rebounds as the Lady Vols closed out the regular season slate with a split against Vanderbilt and Ole Miss.

She shot 61.5 percent (8-13) from the field, 100 percent from the three-point arc (2-2) and 71.4 percent (5-7) from the free throw line last week.

On Thursday night vs. Vanderbilt, Collins tossed in a career-high 14 points and pulled down three rebounds off the bench in 22 minutes for only her sixth double-figure scoring game of the year.

It was her third double-figure contest in the past seven outings. Collins fired in a pair of three-pointers en route to going four of six from the field vs. the Commodores. She also went four of five from the free throw line.

At Ole Miss on Sunday, Collins earned her first career start and tallied nine points while pulling down three rebounds and adding an assist in 25 minutes.

She joined with Cheridene Green in limiting Ole Miss' interior starters to only a combined four points and three rebounds.

For the season, Collins is averaging 5.1 points and 3.6 rebounds in 29 games. She is shooting 51 percent (54-107) from the field, including 55 percent (6-11) from the three-point arc.

Collins and her teammates will travel to Greenville, S.C., on Wednesday, as they prepare to face LSU in the second round of the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday at noon.

The game will televised by the SEC Network and can be heard on Lady Vol Radio Network stations.