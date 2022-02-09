Four Vols receive NFL Scouting Combine invites

Cornerback Alontae Taylor, offensive lineman Cade Mays, wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and defensive lineman Matthew Butler were invited to showcase their skills.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has four players that have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.

Cornerback Alontae Taylor, offensive lineman Cade Mays, wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and defensive lineman Matthew Butler were invited to showcase their skills in hopes of getting drafted this April.

Taylor had 60 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble this season. He was invited to the Senior Bowl where he came up with another interception.

Mays was a second-team selection for All-SEC in 2021. He also received an invite to the Senior Bowl and played.

Jones Jr. received first-team All-SEC honors. He was also named SEC co-Special Teams Player of the Year. He played in the Senior Bowl and was named a Senior Bowl All-American as a punt returner. He was the only player in the nation with over 800 receiving yards, 200 punt return yards and 600 kickoff return yards in 2021.

Butler had 47 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2021. He was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl and garnered a lot of positive attention during the practice sessions leading up to the game.