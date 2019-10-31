While the Missouri game is still up in the air, Tennessee football has announced the game time for the final game of the season against Vanderbilt.

Tennessee plays Missouri in Columbia on Nov. 23. That game will either be at 3:30 on CBS, 7 p.m. on ESPN, or 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The Vanderbilt game at Neyland Stadium will kick off at 4 p.m.on the SEC Network.

RELATED: Need to Know: Tennessee vs. UAB for Homecoming

RELATED: Aight! Watch Jauan Jennings' spot on impersonation of Vols' coach Jeremy Pruitt

RELATED: Who will start at quarterback for Vols against UAB?

RELATED: Vols earn both SEC player of week awards for first time since 1994

RELATED: Tennessee scores big in 41-21 win against South Carolina

RELATED: Vols honor Army Veteran for service by naming him Volunteer of the Game