Lady Vols tip off We Back Pat Week against Kentucky on Sunday

Fifth-ranked Tennessee takes on rival Kentucky in a top-25 matchup. The game signals the start of the SEC's 11th-annual We Back Pat Week.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The fifth-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols host 19th-ranked Kentucky on Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena. This will be the 72nd meeting between the programs and the start of the SEC's 11th-annual We Back Pat Week.

According to UT, the upcoming week will be a "week-long initiative focused on bringing awareness and recognition to the Pat Summitt Foundation, a fund of East Tennessee Foundation, and its fight against Alzheimer's disease."

The SEC's 14 members will play in their own We Back Pat games from Jan. 16-23.

"This summer, we watched the cinderella season documentary on our team and I think they have a pretty good understanding on who Pat was and what she stood for," said Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper.

As the Lady Vols remember Pat Summitt, they aim to continue a season that reflects the glory days of Tennessee's women's basketball. UT enters Sunday's game with a 16-1 overall record. The Lady Vols sit atop the SEC standings as the only team undefeated in conference play.

Kentucky is 8-4 overall and has a 1-1 conference record. The Wildcats have not played since Jan. 9, because officials postponed their Jan. 13 game against Mississippi State due to COVID-19 protocols.