Lady Vols tip off We Back Pat Week against Kentucky on Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The fifth-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols host 19th-ranked Kentucky on Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena. This will be the 72nd meeting between the programs and the start of the SEC's 11th-annual We Back Pat Week.
According to UT, the upcoming week will be a "week-long initiative focused on bringing awareness and recognition to the Pat Summitt Foundation, a fund of East Tennessee Foundation, and its fight against Alzheimer's disease."
The SEC's 14 members will play in their own We Back Pat games from Jan. 16-23.
"This summer, we watched the cinderella season documentary on our team and I think they have a pretty good understanding on who Pat was and what she stood for," said Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper.
As the Lady Vols remember Pat Summitt, they aim to continue a season that reflects the glory days of Tennessee's women's basketball. UT enters Sunday's game with a 16-1 overall record. The Lady Vols sit atop the SEC standings as the only team undefeated in conference play.
Kentucky is 8-4 overall and has a 1-1 conference record. The Wildcats have not played since Jan. 9, because officials postponed their Jan. 13 game against Mississippi State due to COVID-19 protocols.
Tip off is set for 3:02 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.