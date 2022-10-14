Man makes special Vols-themed tribute to grandfather who passed away last year

Josh Hazelwood painted an orange-and-white checkerboard on the grave of his grandfather ahead of Tennessee's game against Alabama.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fan is sending a special Vols-themed tribute up to his grandfather ahead of the game against Alabama on Saturday.

Josh Hazelwood said his Papaw Carroll was especially spirited when the Vols would play against Alabama. He was even at the game in 1982 when Tennessee ended an eleven-game losing streak.

So, Hazelwood decided to pay special tribute to his grandfather ahead of this year's Alabama game. He painted his grave site an orange-and-white checkerboard, next to a Tennessee flag planted in the ground beside the headstone.

"He had passed away over the summer last year and, just because Tennessee's season was going so well, I had seen someone else do that before so I thought it would be pretty cool to do it for Alabama because he hated Alabama so much," he said. "Got some spare wood, made a little square, bought some paint and it turned out really well."

Hazelwood said he plans to join his father at Neyland Stadium tomorrow, and they said they're confident they will witness the end of another losing streak against Alabama.