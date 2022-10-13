Vols fans shopping for victory cigars, preparing for decades-old tradition after Alabama game

The general manager of one cigar shop in Knoxville said sales have increased while fans prepare to cheer their favorite team to victory.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For a decade and a half, Vol Nation has gone without victory cigars after their rivalry games against Alabama. But this year, Vols fans think there may be a chance to smoke them again.

A cigar shop in Knoxville said they saw a significant spike in sales as the Vols prepare to take on Alabama. They said fans are getting ready to light up and smoke, taking part in a tradition that dates back decades.

"Sales have been really good. A lot of people getting their first cigar ever, or they're occasional smokers, but we still have tons of regulars," said Rachel Dixon, the general manager of Smoky's Cigars. "People are coming in buying boxes wanting to share, so sales have been really good."

According to reports, the tradition dates back to 1961 when Jim Goostree, a then-Alabama athletic trainer who graduated from Tennessee, said he would dance naked in the locker room if Alabama won against Tennessee. At the time, Tennessee had beaten Alabama for six years straight.

The game ended with Alabama winning 34-3, and Goostree danced. According to the reports, he was smoking a cigar at the same time and players wanted a cigar to celebrate too.

Since then, smoking cigars have been a part of every Tennessee and Alabama matchup. The Vols simply haven't had a chance to smoke them since 2006. However, to the ire of Tennessee fans, former Vols coach Butch Jones was spotted lighting up a cigar after an Alabama win.

This year, Dixon said fans believe times could change. So, she said Camacho Connecticut Cigars are in stock with orange bands to help people commemorate a victory cigar more than a decade in the making.