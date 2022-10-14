Game Preview: Tennessee vs. Alabama

The Vols will try to snap a 15-game losing streak against Alabama on Saturday's game inside Neyland Stadium.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "The Third Saturday in October" returns to Neyland Stadium as No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama for their 105th matchup, and it's been around 15 years since this matchup went the Vols' way. Tennessee has not defeated the Crimson Tide since 2006.

A PERFECT MATCH

Saturday's matchup will see Tennessee and Alabama go up against each other with unblemished records for the first time since 1989. Alabama won that matchup 47-30 in Tuscaloosa.

In Tennessee's history against Alabama, both teams have been ranked in the top 10 at kickoff ten previous times, but this is the first time ever that both teams have been ranked in the top six.

TILLMAN STILL UNLIKELY FOR VOLS

Tennessee star wide receiver Cedric Tillman is not expected to play in Saturday's matchup, sources told WBIR on Wednesday. Tillman was injured in the Sept. 17 matchup against Akron, and has been out of the lineup since then as he continues to recover from ankle surgery.

BRYCE YOUNG EXPECTED TO PLAY FOR ALABAMA

Alabama starting quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is expected to play for Alabama, sources told WBIR this week. Young missed the Crimson Tide's game against Texas A&M last week and left the previous contest against Arkansas early with a shoulder injury.

In Wednesday's SEC teleconference, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Young "practiced some" this week. Young threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more touchdowns in Alabama's victory against Tennessee last season.

COLLEGE GAMEDAY RETURNS TO ROCKY TOP

ESPN's College Gameday is back in Knoxville for the second time in four weeks after showing up for Tennessee's clash against Florida on Sept. 24. Former Tennessee quarterback and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the program's guest picker for the game.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH