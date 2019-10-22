KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Vol fans know how loud basketball games can get in Knoxville, and now so does everyone else.

The basketball Vols are gearing up for the new season and they'll play in the toughest arena in the SEC.

"TBA is really a fun place to watch a basketball game, especially with our basketball team and like having a new squad coming in is pretty exciting to see," said UT junior Abbi Altman.

At the SEC Men's Basketball Media Day last week, 'The Athletic' asked 28 star players to rank the toughest places to play in the conference.

Thompson-Boling Arena came in first place with eight votes, followed by Kentucky's Rupp Arena with seven votes

"Kentucky's gonna have a chip on their shoulder," said UT freshman Matthew McMillan.

Third place went to Arkansas' Bud Walton Arena. Auburn Arena came in fourth place.

"I'm not surprised, the fans are super loud and teams don't like to come in here," said UT freshman Hunter Henderson.

Players from Kentucky and Florida said they couldn't hear their coaches while playing at TBA because it was so loud, and all the fans were going crazy.

"The fans are super passionate so you can always count on us to be the loudest," said UT junior Ashley Ball.

UT Athletic Director Philip Fulmer said four men's basketball games are already sold out this season, and ticket sales for the men and Lady Vols are already higher than last year.

"I would get to the game like two hours before and I would have to sit in the top row of the student section," said UT senior Luke Baird.

Even then, UT was left out of the preseason top 25 AP poll. They received the 28th highest amount of votes.

But that can change when play starts.

"They'll carry us back into the top 25," said Henderson.

"Yeah, Jordan James coming in, we got a good team," said McMillan.

A good team in the toughest arena to play in the SEC.

"It gives them something to prove to everybody so I'd watch out," said Ball.

The Lady Vols tip off at home against Carson-Newman in an exhibition game on October 29.

The men take on Eastern New Mexico on October 30.