First Tennessee game of the season sells out in Nashville

On Saturday, Tennessee will play against the Virginia Cavaliers in Nissan Stadium.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The first game of Tennessee Football's season has sold out, according to the Nashville Sports Council and university officials. The game will be against the Virginia Cavaliers, played inside of Nissan Stadium in Nashville, on Saturday.

The Vols are coming off an 11-2 season with a bowl game win, and Saturday's game will mark the third time Tennessee played in a regular season non-conference game at Nissan Stadium. The last time was against Bowling Green in 2015.

Only clear bags not larger than 12" by 12" by 6" are allowed into the stadium. Non-transparent wallets and cases no larger than 4.5" by 6.5" large are allowed in. Additional stadium policies, including its tailgating policy, are available online.

Nissan Stadium can seat more than 67,000 fans, according to Nashville leaders.