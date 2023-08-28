'The atmosphere is just building' | Vols fans rushing to get tickets ahead of start of season

Tennessee Football is going to kick off against the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday in Nissan Stadium, in Nashville.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a season that ended with a bowl game victory, Vols fans are hyped about the upcoming 2023 season. The first game of the season is set to start on Saturday when Tennessee kicks off against the Virginia Cavaliers inside of Nissan Stadium, in Nashville.

Fans won't be able to enjoy the full UT Football experience for cheap this year.

"The demand for tickets is crazy. Like, everyone's just trying to get in and watch the games," said one Vols fan.

According to TicketMaster, the remaining tickets for the Vols season opener range from $86 to $643. Tickets also aren't the only item fans are trying to get their hands on. Jerseys have also been in demand, and two names are already flying off the shelves — Joe Milton and Nico Iamaleava.

"The atmosphere is just building, and everyone is getting super-pumped for gameday," said another fan.

The VolShop said it expects to sell around 200 jerseys as the season starts. Iamaleava is a freshman and Milton is a redshirt senior.