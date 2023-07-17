Tennessee Men's Basketball announces 2023-2024 non-conference schedule

According to Tennessee Athletics, the regular season opens on Nov. 6 with a home game against Tennessee Tech.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's basketball program finalized its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

According to Tennessee Athletics, Tennessee's only public exhibition match will take place on Tuesday, October 31 against Lenoir-Rhyne at the Thompson-Boling Arena.

The regular season opens on Monday, Nov. 6, with a home game against Tennessee Tech. Tennessee will then play an away game against Wisconsin on Friday, Nov. 10. The week after, UT will return home to play Wofford on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Tennessee will also return to Hawai'i for the Maui Invitational the week of Thanksgiving. Some of the other expected teams include Chaminade, Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse and UCLA.

UT will then play against UNC at Chapel Hill, North Carolina for the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

In December, Tennessee will play George Mason (Tuesday, Dec. 5), Illinois (Saturday, Dec. 9) and Georgia Southern (Tuesday, Dec. 12).

On Saturday, Dec. 16, Tennessee heads to San Antonio, Texas, for a neutral-site Hall of Fame Series showdown against NC State at the AT&T Center.

The Vols' final two games before entering the SEC Conference play are consecutive home dates against Tarleton State on Thursday, Dec. 21 and Norfolk State on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Southeastern Conference play begins Saturday, Jan. 6.

Tennessee Athletics said tipoff times and television details for those games, as well as Tennessee's SEC schedule, will be announced later this fall.