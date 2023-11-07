Tennessee pitcher Zach Joyce selected in 14th round of the MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels

Joyce will join his brother and former Tennessee pitcher Ben Joyce in the Angels organization.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee pitcher Zach Joyce was selected in the 14th round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday by the Los Angeles Angels.

Zach Joyce made 13 appearances for Tennessee this season after taking two years off from baseball. He signed with Tennessee in 2021 after choosing to transfer from Walters State Community College but then chose to sit the year out.

The Knoxville native and Farragut High School graduate came out of the bullpen this past season in each of his appearances and had a 4.51 ERA.