Ledlum announced he was transferring to Tennessee from Harvard back in April.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball forward Chris Ledlum has come and gone without playing a game as a Vol.

Ledlum has re-entered the transfer portal, per the team. He joined UT this past April.

He was a First Team All-Ivy League selection at Harvard last season. He averaged 18.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.