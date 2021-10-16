Neyland Stadium is going to be "lit" during Ole Miss game!

Bandit Lites, a local company, has spent days programming and installing lights for the fans to enjoy.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Vols host the Mississippi Rebels tonight in Neyland Stadium.

The stadium will be checkered and the game is completely sold out for the first time since 2017.

Bandit Lites, a local company, is preparing to light up Neyland tonight with over $750,000 worth of equipment.

The extra lights took over three days to install and an additional three days to program.

There will be 48 high intensity LED moving lights and six Bandit techs working the game.

Fans can expect a "lit" light show during breaks throughout the game, according to Bandit Lites.