Not wearing a mask in Neyland could get you kicked out of the game

UT Police said enforcement will begin with ushers, then unarmed security. But for fans who refuse to put their masks on, UTPD will ask them to leave.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fans at Neyland Stadium will be required to wear masks—even while sitting in their ticketed section—the UT Police Chief said Wednesday, adding officers will likely eject fans who do not comply.

Fans can remove their face covering while actively eating or drinking, Chief Troy Lane said.

Enforcement will take a "tiered-approach" beginning with ushers and unarmed security staff.

"If we get down to a point where people are absolutely refusing to acknowledge [the mask rule], than law enforcement will have to get involved," Lane said. "At that point it would probably be to ask somebody to leave the stadium."

Mask wearing is not be the only COVID-19 consideration causing change on Rocky Top this year. Among the other differences to football time in Tennessee: No Vol Walk, no running through the T, no band nor cheerleaders on the field.

Tailgates will be limited to a 10-by-10 foot section behind vehicles and may only include people who came in the same car. No tailgating will be permitted in city-owned lots.

The university will not run shuttles to parking lots for fans this year. ADA accessible parking will be provided in the G10 lot, Associate Athletic Director for Event Management David Elliott said Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, a lot of our traditions had to be put aside this year because our main goal—quite frankly—was to be able to play college football," he said.

The clear bag policy for fans will stay in effect, but attendees can bring a single, clear, sealed water bottle into the stadium.

Inside, seats will be physically distanced, and staff have been instructed to ask people to stay in their assigned seats, even if there are open spaces elsewhere.

The same rules will apply to the student section, Elliott said, and the Dean of Students' office will have representatives within the section to encourage compliance.