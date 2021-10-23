Tennessee falls to Alabama, 24-52

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Tennessee Vols are 4-3 after a 24-52 loss to fourth-ranked Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saturday night's loss was Tennessee's 15th consecutive loss to the Crimson Tide.
Alabama opened the scoring with a 12-play, 85-yard drive that ended with an eight-yard touchdown run by running back Brian Robinson Jr. Tennessee responded with an eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Hendon Hooker to receiver Velus Jones Jr.
After a penalty extended Tennessee's ensuing drive, Hooker connected with receiver JaVonta Payton for a 57-yard touchdown to give Tennessee its first lead of the night. Two second-quarter touchdowns by Alabama gave the Crimson Tide a 21-14 lead at halftime.
Alabama took its seven-point lead into the fourth quarter after the teams traded field goals in the third.
Young scrambled for a touchdown on the first play of the final frame, giving Tennessee a 14-point lead. Tennessee answered with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Hooker to receiver Cedric Tillman, making the score 31-24. However, Alabama re-took the two-touchdown advantage on Robinson Jr.'s second rushing score.
The Vols drove the ball to the Alabama 43 on their next drive. Then, Jalyn Armour-Davis intercepted Hooker's pass and returned the ball to the Tennessee 18-yard line. Four plays later, Robinson Jr. scored his third touchdown of the game.
Tennessee will not play next week. The Vols will visit the Kentucky Wildcats on Nov. 6.
You can watch officials talk about the game here: