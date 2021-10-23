Tennessee falls to Alabama, 24-52

The Vols could not keep up with the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Tennessee Vols are 4-3 after a 24-52 loss to fourth-ranked Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saturday night's loss was Tennessee's 15th consecutive loss to the Crimson Tide.

Alabama opened the scoring with a 12-play, 85-yard drive that ended with an eight-yard touchdown run by running back Brian Robinson Jr. Tennessee responded with an eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Hendon Hooker to receiver Velus Jones Jr.

After a penalty extended Tennessee's ensuing drive, Hooker connected with receiver JaVonta Payton for a 57-yard touchdown to give Tennessee its first lead of the night. Two second-quarter touchdowns by Alabama gave the Crimson Tide a 21-14 lead at halftime.

Alabama took its seven-point lead into the fourth quarter after the teams traded field goals in the third.

Young scrambled for a touchdown on the first play of the final frame, giving Tennessee a 14-point lead. Tennessee answered with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Hooker to receiver Cedric Tillman, making the score 31-24. However, Alabama re-took the two-touchdown advantage on Robinson Jr.'s second rushing score.

The Vols drove the ball to the Alabama 43 on their next drive. Then, Jalyn Armour-Davis intercepted Hooker's pass and returned the ball to the Tennessee 18-yard line. Four plays later, Robinson Jr. scored his third touchdown of the game.

Tennessee will not play next week. The Vols will visit the Kentucky Wildcats on Nov. 6.