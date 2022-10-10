Tennessee announces kickoff time for homecoming game against UT Martin

The Vols and the Skyhawks will face off at noon on Oct. 22. The game will air on the SEC Network.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Homecoming in Knoxville will feature a matchup between East versus West as the University of Tennessee Volunteers face off against the University of Tennessee at Martin Skyhawks.

UTK announced the game time Monday for the Oct. 22 homecoming game. Kickoff is set for noon at Neyland Stadium, and the game will air on the SEC Network.

The No. 6 Vols will have to go through No. 3 Alabama if they wish to stay undefeated entering homecoming next week. That game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Knoxville.