Vols guard Zakai Ziegler loses his hometown house in a fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball guard Zakai Ziegler is going through some tough times right now.

A couple of days ago, he found out his hometown house in New York burned to the ground in a fire. His mom came to Knoxville after that and was at Tennessee's game against Georgia on Tuesday night, which Ziegler played in.

Barnes said after the game that Ziegler has had a lot of restless nights, saying that he stayed up until around 5 a.m. or 6 a.m. one night worrying.

The university will release information on Wednesday on how people can help, but the team is rallying behind him in support.

"If he wants to talk about it we can talk about it. I know it is on his mind a lot so I try to keep him distracted, try to go on with life as normal," said Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James. "It's really hard for him, it's really hard for all of us because we feel for him and it is really tragic for what happened to him and his family. We're just putting an arm around him, letting him know we are here for him and even though it doesn't make sense, everything happens for a reason."

Ziegler has turned into a fan favorite among Vol nation for his toughness and always bringing a spark off the bench. He's a Sixth Man of the Year candidate in the SEC.