Tennessee women's basketball cracks the AP Poll top 10 for the first time in nearly three years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball cracked the top 10 in the latest Associated Press Poll on Monday.

It's the first time ranked in the top 10 since the 2018-2019 season.

The Lady Vols are now ranked ninth in the country coming off a win against Tennessee Tech and Virginia Tech last week.

The game against the Hokies was on Sunday, as the Lady Vols came from behind and came out with the win. Virginia Tech is still receiving votes in the AP Poll. With the win, the Lady Vols snapped their 63 game home winning streak against non-conference opponents, which is a school record.

The team was ranked No. 11 last week.

Tennessee's next game will be against Georgia State on Dec. 12 inside Thompson-Boling Arena.