KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's too soon to know if Vols freshman quarterback Brian Maurer will be able to play against South Carolina this weekend.

Mauer left the Alabama game with a possible concussion injury for the second straight week.

He was making his third start for Tennessee when he was shoved to the ground and offensive lineman Darnell Wright fell on him during the first quarter.

At his press conference on Monday, Coach Jeremy Pruitt said we'd have to wait and see.

"I trust the medical staff," he said. "They make the decision and they're still trying to determine where he's at."

Players have to follow a concussion protocol after head injuries.

When asked who would start at quarterback on Saturday if Mauer can't play, Pruitt said "we'll see how the week goes."

Jarrett Guarantano entered both games when Mauer was injured but was benched late in the game against Alabama after a fumble in the endzone.

"We'll know in a couple of days" about Mauer, Pruitt said, but "we'll get the other guys ready."