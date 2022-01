Tennessee is now ranked 18th, after losing to Alabama last week. The Vols will play Ole Miss and LSU this week.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols are ranked 18th in the latest AP top 25 men's basketball poll. This is a four-spot drop from last week. Tennessee fell to now-ranked 15th Alabama on Dec. 29.

Tennessee is 9-3 with a 0-1 conference record. They have won all seven games at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Per Tennessee basketball, top scorers Kennedy Chandler and John Fulkerson are cleared to return for this week's games against Ole Miss and LSU, after the duo missed the contest in Tuscaloosa.