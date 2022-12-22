Vols EDGE Byron Young declares for NFL Draft, but will still play in Orange Bowl

Young has played in 23 games at UT. He has totaled 80 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hurries.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee EDGE rusher Byron Young declared for the NFL Draft on Thursday afternoon, making the announcement on his social media pages.

However, he is not opting out of the Vols' Orange Bowl game against Clemson. Young has played in 23 games at UT. He has totaled 80 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hurries.

The senior was a 2022 Coaches All-SEC First Team selection and a 2022 Associated Press All-SEC Second Team selection.

Prayed for times like this 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/6cTJRn5T38 — B.Y. (@byron_97) December 22, 2022

He was invited to the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl to showcase his skills in front of NFL scouts to bolster his NFL Drafty stock.