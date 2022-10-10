x
Two Vols given SEC honors after win against LSU

EDGE Byron Young was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week and kicker Chase McGrath was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Credit: AP
Tennessee place kicker Chase McGrath (40) is congratulated after kicking a field goal in the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Tennessee won 40-13.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two Tennessee football players racked up Southeastern Conference honors after the now sixth-ranked Vols beat LSU 40-13.

EDGE Byron Young was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week and kicker Chase McGrath was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Young totaled a career-high in sacks with 2.5 and in tackles for loss with 2.5 as well. He also received these honors after the Vols beat Pittsburgh earlier this season.

McGrath made 4 of 5 field goals and also knocked in four extra points in the win.

Tennessee hosts third-ranked Alabama on Saturday inside Neyland Stadium.

