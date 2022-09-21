UT students are grateful for student section due to high game day ticket prices

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some students, like Kendyll Jackson and Lila Shipp, were lucky enough to score tickets through an on-campus lottery system.
"My ticket was the student's ticket, which was $10," said Jackson.
Shipp is forever grateful to be a student at the University of Tennessee because she does not have to pay an arm and a leg for tickets.
"I don't know what I would do without the like student discount and being able to get in groups and everything because it's really a lifesaver," said Shipp.
Unfortunately, all students were not as lucky as Jackson and Shipp.
Ben Watson, a lifelong vols fan from Nashville, says he's been to a UT Vols football game before and wishes he could attend this weekend. "As a freshman, not really given priority for tickets. So disappointing. But I look forward to watching it on tv."
He mentioned what is really holding him back is the cost of tickets. "I just don't have $300, $400 in cash lying around for a football game.”
But the price only goes up from there.
"I was on the ticket site a few days ago, and there was a ticket in my section, which was $700. Yeah, it's crazy," said Jackson.
The game is sold out, but some people who have tickets for the big day are making the big bucks.
There is a Facebook group where people from all over Tennessee re-sell Vols tickets. Someone is selling one for $800.
"I can't believe that people are actually willing to pay that much, because I would not if I was not sitting in the student section," said Shipp.
Watson said if the money magically appeared, he would go to the game on Saturday.
"If a genie gave me $300 in cash in a heartbeat."