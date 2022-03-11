WATCH: Lady Vol Jordan Horston shooting practice shots

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Throughout the 2021-22 season, Lady Vols assistant coach Samantha Williams has posted videos to Twitter each Thursday under the theme "Tik Tok Thursday." Most of these clips have a comedic tone. However, this week's video was a pleasant surprise.
It is a 20-second video of junior guard Jordan Horston shooting practice shots. Horston is sporting a brace on her left arm due to a fractured dislocation of her elbow that has kept her inactive for the last five Tennessee games.
Horston suffered the injury against Alabama on Feb. 17. Two days later, head coach Kellie Harper announced that she would miss at least a few weeks.
The Lady Vols await their placement in this year's NCAA Tournament. Tennessee is the only program to make every women's basketball national championship tournament.