WATCH: Lady Vol Jordan Horston shooting practice shots

UT assistant coach Samantha Williams posted a video of Jordan Horston shooting on Thursday. She has missed five games with a fractured dislocation in the elbow.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Throughout the 2021-22 season, Lady Vols assistant coach Samantha Williams has posted videos to Twitter each Thursday under the theme "Tik Tok Thursday." Most of these clips have a comedic tone. However, this week's video was a pleasant surprise.

It is a 20-second video of junior guard Jordan Horston shooting practice shots. Horston is sporting a brace on her left arm due to a fractured dislocation of her elbow that has kept her inactive for the last five Tennessee games.

Tik Tok Thursday pic.twitter.com/bV6Q0xkysG — Samantha Williams (@UTCoachSam) March 10, 2022

Horston suffered the injury against Alabama on Feb. 17. Two days later, head coach Kellie Harper announced that she would miss at least a few weeks.