Lady Vols escape upset attempt from Southern Illinois to win season opener, 59-49

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women’s basketball won 59-49 over Southern Illinois on Wednesday night after trailing heading into the fourth quarter.
The 15th ranked Lady Vols ended the game on a 17-2 run.
Guard Jordan Walker and forward Alexis Due led the team in points with 14 each. Guard Rae Burrell went down in the second quarter with a right knee injury. She finished the game with 12 first-half points.
Guard Jordan Horston didn’t play in this game either.
Head coach Kellie Harper didn’t give an injury update on either and said they’d know more on Thursday.
Tennessee plays the University of Central Florida on the road this Friday at 6 p.m.