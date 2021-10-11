Lady Vols escape upset attempt from Southern Illinois to win season opener, 59-49

Tennessee trailed going into the fourth quarter, but ended the game on a 17-3 run. Guard Rae Burrell left the game with a right knee injury in the second quarter.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women’s basketball won 59-49 over Southern Illinois on Wednesday night after trailing heading into the fourth quarter.

The 15th ranked Lady Vols ended the game on a 17-2 run.

Guard Jordan Walker and forward Alexis Due led the team in points with 14 each. Guard Rae Burrell went down in the second quarter with a right knee injury. She finished the game with 12 first-half points.

Guard Jordan Horston didn’t play in this game either.

Head coach Kellie Harper didn’t give an injury update on either and said they’d know more on Thursday.