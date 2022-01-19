Former Vol, Knoxville native Cade Mays gets invited to Reese's Senior Bowl

Mays was a second team selection for the for All-SEC in 2021. He was also two time SEC offensive lineman of the week in 2021.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee offensive lineman and Knoxville native Cade Mays has accepted an invite to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl.

He joins former Vols cornerback Alontae Taylor and wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. as Tennessee players that accepted an invite to the game that helps showcase seniors entering the NFL Draft.

Mays made his decision to go pro shortly after the season ended for Tennessee. He also got an invite to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Mays was a second team selection for the for All-SEC in 2021. He was also two time -SEC offensive lineman of the week in 2021.

Mays is a graduate from Knoxville Catholic High School.