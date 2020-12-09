Group gathers outside rivalry game for Maryville City Schools "Rebels" name change

While fans were in the stands for a rivalry game between Maryville and Alcoa on Friday, a group gathered outside asking for the "Rebels" to change their name.

They held signs across the street from the game asking for officials to reconsider the name. A petition started in June said that the Rebel mascot stems from a history of slavery and from the Civil War. The petition also said that the mascot does reflect Maryville's values and should be changed.

"I would like there to be a discussion about, 'how can we make this a more inclusive environment that really builds up everyone and encourages everyone to succeed?'" said Savita Chapman, an organizer of the event.