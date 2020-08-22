Aug. 21 is the first Friday of the high school football season in Tennessee

Aug. 21 marked the first Friday of the high school football season, which included a rivalry game and a title defense.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The start of the high school football season began in East Tennessee on Friday.

One of the games on the lineup included a rivalry match between Clinton and Anderson County. It also included a game featuring Bradley Central against Farragut, and another game pinning the Maryville Rebels against the William Blount Governors.

Despite the excitement, football games looked different this year. Fans were asked to wear masks at several games and to follow social distancing guidelines. Players and other team members were also asked to wear masks.

Karns football games and practices were canceled until Sept. 2, Knox County spokesperson Carly Harrington said on Thursday. This comes one day before the Beavers were set to travel to Walker Valley for the first game of its season. The game against Halls on Aug. 28 has also been canceled.

Bearden High School also announced it canceled all football practices and games for two weeks.

Weather concerns also caused several games to push back their start time. However, they kicked off all the same — starting a new season of high school football!