VFL Heath Shuler hoping Hendon Hooker breaks his Vols record for consecutive games with a passing TD

Hooker could tie Shuler in the game against Alabama with 18 consecutive games. The VFL is rooting for the current quarterback every step of the way.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has an epic showdown against Alabama this Saturday and the hype keeps building.

If the Vols want to win, quarterback Hendon Hooker will likely play a big part in their success. He could also tie a school record in the process.

If the signal caller throws a touchdown pass against the Crimson Tide, he would have done so in 18 straight games, tying former Tennessee quarterback Heath Shuler for the most consecutive games with a passing touchdown.

Shuler did so between Oct. 17, 1992 to Jan.1, 1994. Hooker has thrown a touchdown pass in every game since the Pittsburgh games in Neyland Stadium last season.

WBIR spoke to Shuler on Thursday who is rooting for Hooker every step of the way.

"If there is any player you want to see break a record, it's Hendon Hooker," Shuler said. "The amount of time and work he's put into his craft and art of being an exceptional quarterback. As a fan now, I'm very proud. You know, I cannot wait until he breaks the record."

Shuler noted that he roots for Hooker because he knows how much time he puts in the film room and works to be prepared for each game.

He said if he ties and then breaks it, he would be among the first to congratulate Hooker on his achievement, etching his name atop the record book.

Hooker and the sixth-ranked Vols host the third-ranked Crimson Tide on Saturday inside Neyland Stadium at 3:30 p.m.