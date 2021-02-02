Recapping how former Vols did in the 2021 NBA Summer League

Incoming rookie guard Keon Johnson and former forward Kyle Alexander shined in this year's Summer League games.

TENNESSEE, USA — Seven former Tennessee men's basketball players participated in the 2021 NBA Summer League that wrapped up on August 17. From newcomers taken in this past draft to second and third-year players, here's a recap of how each of them performed.



KEON JOHNSON

The one-and-done guard was selected 21st overall officially by the New York Knicks but was immediately traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021 NBA Draft.

He was a starter for all five of the team's games and averaged 8.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

The rookie made quite the highlight reel out of his opportunities on both offense and defense.

Johnson was the highest selected Vols player in the NBA Draft since Tobias Harris in 2011.

The freshman star was selected to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2021 and received conference Freshman of the Week honors once.

JADEN SPRINGER

The other one and done Vol was selected seven picks after Johnson at 28th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers.

He averaged 11.2 points and 2.6 assists per game. He scored 21 points on 9 of 14 shooting in his final Summer League game against the Utah Jazz.

The guard was named to the 2021 SEC All-Freshman Team and was SEC Freshman of the Week twice.

When Springer was drafted, Tennessee became one of just two programs to have first-round selections in the 2021 NBA Draft.

YVES PONS

After four years wearing the Orange and White, Pons went undrafted in this past draft.

He signed a contract with the Memphis Grizzlies though shortly after and played for the team in the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer League.

In seven total appearances, he had 4.0 points, 1.1 blocks, and 2.1 rebounds per game.

The 2021 SEC Defensive Player of the Year had some nice blocks.

KYLE ALEXANDER

The former Vols forward had the best Summer League of all the former Tennessee players.

With the Phoenix Suns, he averaged 11.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game in five starts. He ranked 13th overall in rebounds among all Summer League players.

Alexander's senior season with Tennessee came in 2018-219. He went undrafted but signed a contract with the Miami Heat.

He played with Miami in 2019 in the Summer League then was on the roster when the Heat played the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals.

JORDAN BOWDEN

The Knoxville native averaged nine points per game for the Brooklyn Nets in three Summer League games.

Bowden's last season with Tennessee came in 2019-2020 during his senior season. He went undrafted in the following draft, later signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Brooklyn Nets, and then played for their G-League team.

ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD

The former Vols forward averaged 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game with the Washington Wizards.

Schofield's last season was in 2018-2019 after his senior year. In that season, he was an Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention and an All-SEC First Team selection.

He was drafted 52nd overall in the second round by the Wizards in the 2019 NBA Draft,

JORDAN BONE

The former Vols guard averaging 6.2 points per game with the Indiana Pacers.

Bone's last season came after his junior year in the 2018-2020 season. He made the 2019 All-SEC Second Team.