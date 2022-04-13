x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Ice Bears take down Roanoke for 1-0 series lead

Knoxville goalie Jimmy Poreda leads top-seeded Ice Bears to 4-1 win over Rail Yard Dawgs. Knoxville has a chance to win the series on Saturday.
Credit: WBIR
Ice Bears celebrate Andrew Bellant's goal against Roanoke in the first round of the SPHL playoffs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Ice Bears got a stellar performance from their keeper in Wednesday's postseason victory.

Knoxville goalie Jimmy Poreda made 30 saves on 31 shots as the top-seeded Ice Bears handled Roanoke 4-1 to take a 1-0 advantage in their SPHL playoff series.

Ice Bears' forward Andrew Bellant picked up the eventual game-winner in the second period, but Stepan Timofeyev led the scoring push with two goals. Anthony McVeigh notched a pair of assists for a two-point night.

Poreda also got on the score sheet with an assist to captain Dean Balsamo's power-play goal in the third period.

The series now moves to Roanoke on Saturday, April 16 at 7:05 p.m. Knoxville has a chance to take the series with a game two win over the Rail Yard Dawgs.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

John Fulkerson gives surprise visit to Boyd's Creek Elementary School