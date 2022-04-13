Ice Bears take down Roanoke for 1-0 series lead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Ice Bears got a stellar performance from their keeper in Wednesday's postseason victory.
Knoxville goalie Jimmy Poreda made 30 saves on 31 shots as the top-seeded Ice Bears handled Roanoke 4-1 to take a 1-0 advantage in their SPHL playoff series.
Ice Bears' forward Andrew Bellant picked up the eventual game-winner in the second period, but Stepan Timofeyev led the scoring push with two goals. Anthony McVeigh notched a pair of assists for a two-point night.
Poreda also got on the score sheet with an assist to captain Dean Balsamo's power-play goal in the third period.
The series now moves to Roanoke on Saturday, April 16 at 7:05 p.m. Knoxville has a chance to take the series with a game two win over the Rail Yard Dawgs.