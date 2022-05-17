x
LVFL Isabelle Harrison gives hope to fan with special gift

Harrison, who plays for the Dallas Wings, gave the fan courtside seats to watch her play after he messaged her thanking her for giving him hope.
Credit: AP
Dallas Wings forward Isabelle Harrison (20) in action during a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

NEW YORK — Former Tennessee women's basketball forward Isabelle Harrison gave a gift to a fan who attempted to take his own life nearly two years ago.

Zack Quiñones, a fan of the WNBA, reached out to Harrison, who now plays for the Dallas Wings, to thank her for giving him hope.

The story came out in January about this connection. Harrison gave Quiñones courtside tickets and sneakers at her game on Monday night against the New York Liberty.

Harrison was a first-round draft pick out of Tennessee in the 2015 WNBA Draft. She was an Associated Press All-American honorable mention and All-SEC second-team selection in her final season with the Lady Vols. 

