John Fulkerson breaks SEC record for most career games played

By entering the game on Wednesday night against Mississippi State, he set the record with his 153rd game.

STARKVILLE, Miss — Tennessee men's basketball forward John Fulkerson set the Southeastern Conference record for most career games played on Wednesday night against Mississippi State.

By entering the game on Wednesday night for the Vols, he set the record with his 153rd game.

Earlier this season, Fulkerson broke Wayne Chism's program record for most career games played when the Vols played Ole Miss. He also scored his 1,000th point earlier this season against LSU at home.