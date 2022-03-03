Knox Catholic boy’s basketball advances to the state title game

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic High School boys basketball will be on the DII-AA state championship game after beating Brentwood Academy 63-65 in the semifinals on Thursday.
The game was tied going into the fourth quarter, and then the Fighting Irish began to pull away. They outscored them by 8 points in the final stanza to help themselves move on.
BJ Edwards, a Tennessee men's basketball commit, scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the win. Blue Cain added 16 points. Pressley Patterson scored 11 points.
They will play Christian Brothers Academy in the championship game on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Cookeville.