Ice Bears' Jeff Carr named SPHL Coach of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Southern Professional Hockey League announced on Friday that Ice Bears head coach Jeff Carr has been named the League's Coach of the Year.

Carr, in his fifth year as head coach, led Knoxville to the best record in the SPHL this season and a league-record 40 wins in its 42-10-4 campaign.

He joins former Ice Bears head coach Scott Hillman as the only Ice Bears coaches to win the award. Hillman won the honor over a decade ago at the end of the 2008-09 season.