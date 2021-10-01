Knoxville native Spencer Strider makes MLB debut for Atlanta Braves

Strider pitched relief in the seventh inning.

ATLANTA — Knoxville native Spencer Strider made his MLB debut for the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

He pitched one inning, coming in the seventh frame. He gave up two hits, one of them being a solo home run.

The former Christian Academy of Knoxville pitcher is known for the speed on his fast ball. He threw 10 four-seamer fast balls that were all over 98 miles per hour. One of his pitches hit 100 milers per hour.

Strider has had quite the journey this season, pitching in low A, high A, AA and AAA before making it to The Show.

He was called up on Friday before making his first appearance on the mound in the big leagues.