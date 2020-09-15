Lady Vol legend Candace Parker named WNBA defensive player of the year by AP

The Los Angeles Sparks forward and Lady Vol For Life was named the WNBA's Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press.

Add another accolade to Candace Parker's impressive career! The Los Angeles Sparks forward and Lady Vol For Life was named the WNBA's Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press.

Players were selected by a 16-member media panel that votes on the weekly AP power poll.

A'ja Wilson was selected as the WNBA player of the year. The third-year star helped Las Vegas earn the top seed in the league's playoffs.

Her teammate Dearica Hamby was the AP's sixth woman of the year for the second consecutive season.

Minnesota's Crystal Dangerfield was selected as the rookie of the year, and Cheryl Reeve was chosen as the coach of the year.

Seattle's Breanna Stewart was selected as the comeback player of the year and Atlanta’s Betnijah Laney as most improved player.