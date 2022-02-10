Lady Vols' Alexus Dye among 10 finalists for Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award

This award is given by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association to the nation's best power forward.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball forward Alexus Dye has been named a top 10 finalist for the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award.

The announcement came on Thursday afternoon. This award is given by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association to the nation's best power forward.

Dye is averaging 8.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Her season-high in scoring came against Tennessee Tech where she scored 20 points. Her season-high in rebounds came against Southern Illinois where she had 13.

Her ability to get offensive boards has provided a lot of second-chance opportunities for the Lady Vols this season.

Later this month, the list will be trimmed down to five finalists.