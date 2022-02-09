x
No. 19 Tennessee beats Mississippi State, 72-63

The Vols are now on a six-game winning streak in conference play.
Credit: AP
Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) looks for an open teammate while Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

STARKVILLE, Miss — Tennessee men's basketball went on the road and beat Mississippi State 72-63 on Wednesday night.

The 19th-ranked Vols came out on fire to start the game. The Bulldogs took a 2-0 lead and then Tennessee went on a 14-0 run.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who started in place of Olivier Nkamhoua as he will likely miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury, scored the first 4 points of the game. Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James drilled three-pointers during the run. Kennedy Chandler scored during it as well.

The Vols didn't hold the double-digit lead for long. Mississippi State went on an 18-4 run down 23-11. They retook the lead, but Tennessee managed to get back out in front by halftime by a score of 35-33.

The game remained close well into the second half. Tennessee and Mississippi State traded the lead several times.

The game was tied 61-61 with 4:21 to go, Tennessee did enough to close the game out from there. Chandler made a layup, Vescovi hit a three, Zakai Ziegler came in and scored a layup.

The Vols ended the game on an 11-2 run, only allowing Mississippi State two points in the final 4:20 of the game.

Chandler with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. James had 18 points and went 3-6 from the three-point range. Vescovi had 11 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds. 

John Fulkerson broke the SEC record for most games played with 153 against Mississippi State.

 The Vols win their sixth game in a row in SEC play. They are 17-6 overall with an 8-3 record in the conference.

Their next game is against Vanderbilt on Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

