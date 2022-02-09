No. 19 Tennessee beats Mississippi State, 72-63

The Vols are now on a six-game winning streak in conference play.

STARKVILLE, Miss — Tennessee men's basketball went on the road and beat Mississippi State 72-63 on Wednesday night.

The 19th-ranked Vols came out on fire to start the game. The Bulldogs took a 2-0 lead and then Tennessee went on a 14-0 run.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who started in place of Olivier Nkamhoua as he will likely miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury, scored the first 4 points of the game. Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James drilled three-pointers during the run. Kennedy Chandler scored during it as well.

The Vols didn't hold the double-digit lead for long. Mississippi State went on an 18-4 run down 23-11. They retook the lead, but Tennessee managed to get back out in front by halftime by a score of 35-33.

The game remained close well into the second half. Tennessee and Mississippi State traded the lead several times.

The game was tied 61-61 with 4:21 to go, Tennessee did enough to close the game out from there. Chandler made a layup, Vescovi hit a three, Zakai Ziegler came in and scored a layup.

The Vols ended the game on an 11-2 run, only allowing Mississippi State two points in the final 4:20 of the game.

Chandler with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. James had 18 points and went 3-6 from the three-point range. Vescovi had 11 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

John Fulkerson broke the SEC record for most games played with 153 against Mississippi State.

The Vols win their sixth game in a row in SEC play. They are 17-6 overall with an 8-3 record in the conference.