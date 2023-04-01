Lady Vols guard/forward Marta Suarez stepping away from basketball temporarily

Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said Suarez is stepping away for personal reasons.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball guard/forward Marta Suarez is stepping away from basketball temporarily for personal reasons, head coach Kellie Harper announced on Wednesday.

She will continue her studies at home in Spain during this time.

Suarez has been averaging 4.9 points and 3.0 rebounds off the bench this season. She has missed both of Tennessee's SEC games.

She missed all of last season with a season-ending foot injury before the season started and in her freshman season battled through injury too.

"It's been a lot, it has been a lot," head coach Kellie Harper said. "I personally can't imagine going halfway across the world and dealing with that. She's an unbelievable young woman. She's tough, she's competitive, intelligent and resilient to be quite honest. I can't say I'd be able to do the same."