Lady Vols guard Jasmine Powell announces she will return next season

Powell has one more year of eligibility.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball got a key returnee from this past season's roster for next season on Thursday.

Point guard Jasmine Powell announced on her social media she will play her final year of eligibility for the Lady Vols.

Powell came off the bench and started for the team this past season. She averaged 4.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Powell played her senior season with UT after playing her first three seasons at Minnesota, where she was a coach's team selection in the Big Ten in her sophomore year.